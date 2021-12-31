11 Daesh-ISIS terror suspects arrested in Turkey

At least 11 Daesh/ISIS terror suspects were arrested in operations in southeastern Turkey, security sources said on Friday

GAZIANTEP,TURKEY, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2021 ) :At least 11 Daesh/ISIS terror suspects were arrested in operations in southeastern Turkey, security sources said on Friday.

Raids were carried out in different areas of the Gaziantep province to nab suspects who were actively involved in the terror group's activities in conflict zones or in contact with known members, according to the sources, who requested anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

Turkish forces have stepped up anti-terror operations in the country to prevent possible attacks during the ongoing holiday season.

On Thursday, 30 Daesh/ISIS suspects were arrested in the capital Ankara and the southeastern province of Sanliurfa.Turkey was one of the first countries to declare Daesh/ISIS a terror group.

The country has since been attacked by the terror organization multiple times. It has carried out at least 10 suicide bombings, seven bomb attacks and four armed attacks, killing 315 people and injuring hundreds more.

In response, Turkey launched anti-terror operations at home and abroad to prevent further attacks.