11 dead, 14 injured in IIOJK road mishap in Doda district:

At least eleven persons were killed and 14 others were injured after a mini bus rolled down into a deep gorge in Doda district of Jammu division in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday morning

MIRPUR (AJK) : (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 28th Oct, 2021 ):At least eleven persons were killed and 14 others were injured after a mini bus rolled down into a deep gorge in Doda district of Jammu division in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday morning.

According to a report report from across the Line of Control (LoC), quoting Doda police sources, at least 11 persons were killed in the road accident when a mini-bus they were travelling in rolled down into a deep gorge on Thathri-Doda road this morning.

"Of the 14 injured, 7 seriously injured persons have been airlifted to Jammu and 7 others are undergoing treatment at GMC Doda," the report said.

The report said that the apparent cause of the accident was over speeding as the driver of the vehicle was trying to overtake another vehicle when the incident took place.