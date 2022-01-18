UrduPoint.com

11 Dead As Coalition Bombs Yemen After UAE Attack

Sumaira FH Published January 18, 2022 | 04:58 PM

Eleven people were killed in air strikes on Yemen's rebel-held capital, a witness and medical sources told AFP on Tuesday, as the coalition hit back after a deadly attack on Abu Dhabi that sent Gulf tensions soaring

Sanaa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2022 ) :Eleven people were killed in air strikes on Yemen's rebel-held capital, a witness and medical sources told AFP on Tuesday, as the coalition hit back after a deadly attack on Abu Dhabi that sent Gulf tensions soaring.

Residents were combing the rubble for survivors after the strikes levelled two houses in Sanaa, hours after the Huthi rebels claimed a drone and missile attack that killed three people in the Emirati capital.

"Eleven people were killed. The search is still going on for survivors in the rubble," said Akram al-Ahdal, a relative of some of the victims. A medical source confirmed the death toll.

More Stories From World

