UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

11 Dead, Dozens Missing In DR Congo Boat Accident

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 51 seconds ago Tue 06th August 2019 | 12:52 PM

11 dead, dozens missing in DR Congo boat accident

Eleven people have drowned and dozens are missing after a barge sank on a river in central Democratic Republic of Congo, authorities said Tuesday

Kananga, DR Congo (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 6th Aug, 2019 ) :Eleven people have drowned and dozens are missing after a barge sank on a river in central Democratic Republic of Congo, authorities said Tuesday.

Sixteen people survived the accident on the overcrowded vessel by swimming to safety on the Lukenye river, a journalist working for a local community radio told AFP.

The disaster, the latest in a string of deadly accidents in Congolese waters, occurred a week ago in a remote and densely forested region of Kasai province where rivers are the main means of transport due to a lack of driveable roads.

"We have recovered 11 bodies and about 50 people are missing," Kasai governor Dieudonne Pieme told AFP.

The local journalist said most of those on board were travelling to the DR Congo capital of Kinshasa.

Boat accidents are common in the vast country, typically caused by overloading of passengers and cargo.

Tolls are often high because there are no life jackets and many Congolese do not know how to swim.

In May, 32 people died in a boat accident on Lake Mai-Ndombe in the west of the country.

In April, at least 167 people died in two accidents, prompting President Felix Tshisekedi to make it mandatory for boat passengers to have lifebuoys.

Related Topics

Accident Governor Died Kinshasa Congo April May

Recent Stories

Pakistan will continue support to Kashmiris: Malik ..

10 seconds ago

India closed doors leading to peace in region:Fede ..

44 seconds ago

Karachi Port Trust (KPT) shipping intelligence re ..

46 seconds ago

Financial package for land sliding's victims annou ..

47 seconds ago

European equities mostly rise at open 06 August 20 ..

49 seconds ago

Minister of State receives outgoing EU Ambassador

23 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.