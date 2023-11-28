Open Menu

11 Dead In Northeast China Mine Accident: State Media

Muhammad Irfan Published November 28, 2023 | 05:30 PM

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2023) At least 11 people were killed in an accident at a coal mine in northeast China's Heilongjiang province on Tuesday, state media said.

The incident took place at 2:40 pm local time (0640 GMT) at a mine outside the city of Shuangyashan in the province's east, about 130 kilometres (80 miles) from the Russian border, state broadcaster CCTV said.

"It was initially determined to have been caused by the impact of ground pressure," the report said, adding that an investigation into the cause of the accident was now underway.

As of 6:20 pm, 11 people were found to have died in the accident, CCTV said.

State media did not say if any others were missing or injured.

