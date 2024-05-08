11 Hajj flights carrying 2,160 Pakistani pilgrims to land in Madinah on Thursday

MADINAH AL MUNAWARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) Marking the launch of a regular month-long pre-Hajj flight operation, 11 flights are scheduled to arrive in Madinah on Thursday from five major cities from Pakistan, carrying approximately 2,160 intending Hajj pilgrims.

Hajj is one of the five pillars of islam, and requires every adult Muslim to undertake the journey to the holy Islamic sites in Makkah at least once in their lifetime, if they are financially and physically able.

These flights will transport pilgrims from Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore, Multan, and Peshawar to the Prince Mohammad Bin Abdulaziz International Airport (Madinah Airport), beginning a massive influx of devotees from Pakistan and other parts of the world.

Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf bin Saeed Ahmad Al-Malkiy will visit Islamabad and Karachi airports, operated under the Road to Makkah initiative, to bid farewell to Pakistani Hajj pilgrims bound for the holy land. The pilgrims will be received by authorities concerned at the Pakistan Consulate General and the Hajj Mission of the Ministry of Religious Affairs.

The pre-Hajj flight operation, which will continue until June 10, will facilitate the arrival of thousands of pilgrims in the holy city. Five airlines - Pakistan International Airlines, Saudi Airlines, Airblue, Serene Air, and Air Sial - will operate 259 sorties to transport around 68,000 intending pilgrims from eight major cities of Pakistan, including Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar, Multan, Quetta, Sialkot, and Sukkur, to Jeddah and Madinah under the government scheme.

According to a flight schedule, the first flight, PF754 (AirSial), is scheduled to depart for Madinah at 01:45 am from Karachi, carrying around 150 intending Hajj pilgrims. The last Hajj flight, SV3727 (Saudi Airlines), will depart on June 10 from Islamabad to Jeddah, with 380 passengers onboard.

During the first 15 days, all flights will operate from various cities of Pakistan to Madinah until May 23, and afterwards, they will land at the King Abdulaziz International Airport, Jeddah, until the completion of the pre-Hajj flight operation.This year, around 179,210 Pakistanis will perform Hajj under both government and private schemes, for which a month-long pre-Hajj flight operation is scheduled to commence on May 9 for airlifting pilgrims to the sacred places of Makkah al-Mukarramah and Madinah Al-Munawarah in the Kingdom. Out of 179,210 pilgrims, 89,605 each will embark on the holy journey under government and private schemes, while a quota of 25,000 and 44,802 pilgrims, respectively, has been allocated for sponsorship schemes."