11 Killed, Scores Wounded In Car Accident In Indonesia's Jakarta
July 18, 2022
An oil tank truck allegedly suffering from brake failure hit several cars and motorcycles in Indonesia's Jakarta on Monday
JAKARTA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2022 ) :An oil tank truck allegedly suffering from brake failure hit several cars and motorcycles in Indonesia's Jakarta on Monday, killing 11 people and injuring scores others, two rescuers who helped the victims told Xinhua via phone.