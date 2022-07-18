UrduPoint.com

11 Killed, Scores Wounded In Car Accident In Indonesia's Jakarta

Sumaira FH Published July 18, 2022 | 07:55 PM

11 killed, scores wounded in car accident in Indonesia's Jakarta

An oil tank truck allegedly suffering from brake failure hit several cars and motorcycles in Indonesia's Jakarta on Monday

JAKARTA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2022 ) :An oil tank truck allegedly suffering from brake failure hit several cars and motorcycles in Indonesia's Jakarta on Monday, killing 11 people and injuring scores others, two rescuers who helped the victims told Xinhua via phone.

