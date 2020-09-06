UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

11 Northeastern University Students Dismissed For Violating Coronavirus Requirements

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) few seconds Sun 06th September 2020 | 05:30 AM

11 Northeastern University Students Dismissed For Violating Coronavirus Requirements

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2020) Eleven freshmen have been dismissed from Northeastern University in Boston, Massachusetts for a semester for violating COVID-19 requirements for students, according to the university.

"Cooperation and compliance with public health guidelines is absolutely essential. Those people who do not follow the guidelines - including wearing masks, avoiding parties and other gatherings, practicing healthy distancing, washing your hands, and getting tested - are putting everyone else at risk," Madeleine Estabrook, senior vice chancellor for student affairs at Northeastern said as quoted on the university's news page on Friday.

The students were discovered together in a room at the Westin Hotel that houses students in Boston, less than one mile from the university campus, on Wednesday night.

University protocol prohibits crowded gatherings amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"Testing negative for COVID-19 is not enough," Estabrook stressed.

The students and their parents were notified on Friday that they must vacate the Westin. They will need to be tested for the coronavirus before departing. Their dismissal will be for the entire fall semester, according to the university, which says that the dismissal can be contested at an expedited hearing.

The cost for the one-semester program ($36,500) will not be refunded, according to The Boston Globe.

Massachusetts has a total of over 120,400 confirmed coronavirus cases and over 8,900 deaths from COVID-19, according to the latest data from the state's department of public health.

Related Topics

Hearing Hotel Student Boston From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Coronavirus

Recent Stories

&#039;World faces delayed economic recovery from C ..

5 hours ago

Hundreds White Militias, Anti-Racism Protesters Ga ..

5 hours ago

UAE created Satellite Operations Center to cope wi ..

6 hours ago

Hydrogen could disrupt, reshape global energy valu ..

6 hours ago

Journalist gunned down in Turbat

5 hours ago

Pakistan 'Defence Day' to be observed with patriot ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.