11 Soldiers Killed In IS Attack In Eastern Iraq

Muhammad Irfan Published January 21, 2022 | 02:44 PM

BAGHDAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2022 ) :11 Iraqi soldiers were killed in an overnight attack by the extremist militants of the Islamic State (IS) group in Iraq's eastern province of Diyala, the provincial police said on Friday.

The attack took place after midnight when IS militants attacked an army outpost in the Udheim area, some 60 km north of Diyala's provincial capital Baquba, Maj. Alaa al-Saadi from the provincial police told Xinhua.

The attackers killed 11 soldiers, including an officer, before fleeing the scene, said al-Saadi, who confirmed that the soldiers were surprised by the attack, as the attackers took advantage of the significant drop in temperatures and attacked the military outpost.

The Iraqi security forces in the Diyala province are on high alert after the attack, while high-ranking security officials from Diyala's provincial Operations Command arrived at the scene to investigate the incident, he added.

Over the past months, IS militants have intensified their attacks against Iraqi security forces in the provinces which the militants had previously controlled, leaving dozens dead and wounded.

