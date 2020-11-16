UrduPoint.com
11 U.S. Soldiers, 1 Civilian In S. Korea Test Positive For COVID-19

Mon 16th November 2020 | 12:17 PM

SEOUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2020 ) :Eleven more U.S. soldiers and one individual in South Korea tested positive for COVID-19, the U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) said Monday.

The USFK said in a statement that 12 USFK-affiliated individuals were confirmed with COVID-19 after arriving in South Korea between Oct. 29 and Nov. 12.

Seven service members arrived at Osan Air Base on U.S. government-chartered flights from the United States on Oct. 29 and Nov. 2, 3, 8, 11 and 12. The Osan Air Base is located in Pyeongtaek, 70 km south of Seoul.

Four service members and one civilian contractor arrived at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, on international commercial flights on Nov. 6, 8, 9, 10 and 12.

The confirmed patients have been transferred to designated isolation facilities at Camp Humphreys and Osan Air Base, both of which are located in Pyeongtaek.

The total number of infections among the USFK-affiliated personnel rose to 337, according to Yonhap news agency.

Worry remained here over the virus spread. In the latest tally, South Korea reported 223 more cases of the COVID-19, raising the total number of infections to 28,769.

The daily caseload stayed above 200 for three straight days, growing in triple digits for nine days running.

"Despite the recent confirmed cases, USFK remains at a high level of readiness with less than 1 percent of its active-duty service members currently confirmed positive with COVID-19," the USFK said.

