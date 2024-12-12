Open Menu

11-year-old Shipwreck Survivor Rescued In Italy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 12, 2024 | 12:30 PM

11-year-old shipwreck survivor rescued in Italy

ROME, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) A young girl was rescued from the Mediterranean Sea and brought to Italy's southern Lampedusa island on Wednesday after being found alone in the water, local media reported.

The rescue was carried out by a ship operated by the charity group Compass Collective.

The girl is believed to be the sole survivor of a group of about 45 migrants who set sail from Sfax, Tunisia, last week, according to initial accounts.

Rescuers said they discovered the girl in the early hours of Wednesday.

Thousands of migrants perish each year while attempting the perilous Mediterranean crossing to reach southern Europe, with Italy, Spain, and Greece being Primary destinations.

So far this year, 64,021 migrants and asylum seekers have arrived in Italy via the central Mediterranean route, compared to 153,126 during the same period in 2023, according to Italy's interior ministry. In total, 185,623 migrants have reached southern Europe in 2024, with over 175,000 crossing the Mediterranean, according to the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR).

While overall arrivals have decreased compared to the peak years of 2015-2016, the death toll remains alarmingly high. So far in 2024, approximately 2,250 people have been declared missing or dead, following 4,110 in 2023 and 3,017 in 2022, UNHCR reported.

