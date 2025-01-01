11 Years On, Syria Protesters Demand Answers On Abducted Activists
A few dozen protesters gathered in the Syrian city of Douma on Wednesday demanding answers about the fate of four prominent activists abducted more than a decade ago
Holding up photographs of the missing activists, the demonstrators called on Syria's new rulers -- the Islamist-led rebels who seized power last month -- to investigate what happened to them.
"We are here because we want to know the whole truth about two women and two men who were disappeared from this place 11 years and 22 days ago," said activist Yassin Al-Haj Saleh, whose wife Samira Khalil was among those abducted.
In December 2013, Khalil, Razan Zeitouneh, Wael Hamada and Nazem al-Hammadi were kidnapped by unidentified gunmen from the office of a human rights group they ran together in the then rebel-held city outside Damascus.
The four played an active role in the 2011 uprising against Bashar al-Assad's rule and also documented violations, including by the Islamist rebel group Jaish al-Islam that controlled the Douma area in the early stages of the ensuing civil war.
No group has claimed the four activists' abduction and they have not been heard from since.
Many in Douma blame Jaish al-Islam but the rebel group has denied involvement.
"We have enough evidence to incriminate Jaish al-Islam, and we have the Names of suspects we would like to see investigated," Haj Saleh said.
He said he wanted "the perpetrators to be tried by the Syrian courts".
- 'The truth' -
The fate of tens of thousands of people who disappeared under the Assads' rule is a key question for Syria's interim rulers after more than 13 years of devastating civil war that saw upwards of half a million people killed.
"We are here because we want the truth. The truth about their fate and justice for them, so that we may heal our wounds," said Alaa al-Merhi, 33, Khalil's niece.
Khalil was a renowned activist hailing from the Assads' Alawite minority who was jailed from 1987 to 1991 for opposing their iron-fisted rule.
Her husband is also a renowned human rights activist who was detained in 1980 and forced to live abroad for years.
"We as a family seek justice, to know their fate and to hold those resposible accountable for their actions," she added.
- Scars of war -
Zeitouneh was among the 2011 winners of the European parliament's human rights prize, A lawyer, she had received threats from both the government and the rebels before she went missing. Her husband Hamada was abducted with her.
Protesting was unthinkable just a month ago in Douma, a former rebel stronghold that paid a heavy price for rising up against the Assads.
Douma is located in Eastern Ghouta, an area controlled by rebel and jihadist factions for around six years until government forces retook it in 2018 after a long and bloody siege.
The siege of Eastern Ghouta culminated in a devastating offensive by the army that saw at least 1,700 civilians killed before a deal was struck that saw fighters and civilians evacuated to northern Syria.
Douma still bears the scars of the civil war, with many bombed out buildings.
During the conflict, all sides were accused of abducting and summarily executing opponents.
