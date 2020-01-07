UrduPoint.com
11 Yemen Soldiers Killed In Rebel Missile Attack: Source

Faizan Hashmi 52 seconds ago Tue 07th January 2020 | 04:12 PM

11 Yemen soldiers killed in rebel missile attack: source

Eleven Yemeni soldiers were killed and more than 20 wounded on Tuesday in a rebel missile attack on a military camp housing government troops, a military source said

Dubai (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2020 ) :Eleven Yemeni soldiers were killed and more than 20 wounded on Tuesday in a rebel missile attack on a military camp housing government troops, a military source said.

The missile hit the Al-Sadrain Camp in Ad-Dali province while soldiers were gathering in the morning, the source told AFP.

It is the second rebel attack in the province in little more than a week. On December 29, five soldiers of the southern separatist-dominated Security Belt Forces were killed in a similar attack in Ad-Dali.

Despite a lull in fighting in most of Yemen in recent months, Ad-Dali province has remained a flashpoint.

The province straddles the old boundary between north Yemen and the formerly independent south and the rebels are in close proximity to government forces along the front line.

