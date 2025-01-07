Open Menu

111 Development Projects Worth 19.8 Mln USD Implemented In E. Afghanistan

Umer Jamshaid Published January 07, 2025 | 05:20 PM

KABUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2025) The construction work of 111 development and maintenance projects has been put into operation over the past nine months in east Afghanistan's Logar province, the state-owned Bakhtar news agency reported on Tuesday.

Costing 1.4 billion afghani (nearly 19.8 million U.S.

Dollars), the projects have been completed with financial assistance from the domestic budget and partner organizations in the outskirts of the province, the news agency quoted a local official as saying.

With the implementation of these projects, job opportunities have been created for 1,600 local residents and living conditions of thousands of people in the province have improved, it said.

The Afghan caretaker government has planned to launch more agricultural and infrastructure projects across the war-ravaged country, aimed at tackling economic challenges and creating job opportunities.

