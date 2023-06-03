UrduPoint.com

112 Palestinians Killed By Israel In West Bank This Year: UN

Muhammad Irfan Published June 03, 2023 | 07:02 PM

112 Palestinians killed by Israel in West Bank this year: UN

Israeli forces have killed 112 Palestinians across the occupied West Bank since the start of the year, according to the United Nations on Saturday

RAMALLAH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2023 ):Israeli forces have killed 112 Palestinians across the occupied West Bank since the start of the year, according to the United Nations on Saturday.

"Between 1 January and 29 May 2023, Israeli forces killed 112 Palestinians in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem," the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said in a report.

OCHA noted that the figure is "more than twice the number of deaths (53) in the same period in 2022."The UN office said that the fatalities included five Palestinians who were killed in attacks by Israeli settlers in the West Bank.

Related Topics

United Nations Bank Jerusalem Same January May

Recent Stories

Challengers to take on Dynamites in final on Sunda ..

Challengers to take on Dynamites in final on Sunday

42 seconds ago
 Gulf Intervention Society concludes second edition ..

Gulf Intervention Society concludes second edition of GIS valves programme in Du ..

33 minutes ago
 OPEC to Discuss Many 'Exciting' Matters at Saturda ..

OPEC to Discuss Many 'Exciting' Matters at Saturday Meeting - Saudi Energy Minis ..

44 seconds ago
 Minister of State for Financial Affairs meets Mexi ..

Minister of State for Financial Affairs meets Mexican government officials to st ..

1 hour ago
 Naimal Khawar Khan unveils summer hair with bangs ..

Naimal Khawar Khan unveils summer hair with bangs in viral selfie

1 hour ago
 Govt paying special attention to agri sector: Qasu ..

Govt paying special attention to agri sector: Qasuria

47 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.