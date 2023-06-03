112 Palestinians killed by Israel in West Bank this year: UN

Israeli forces have killed 112 Palestinians across the occupied West Bank since the start of the year, according to the United Nations on Saturday

RAMALLAH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2023 ):Israeli forces have killed 112 Palestinians across the occupied West Bank since the start of the year, according to the United Nations on Saturday.

"Between 1 January and 29 May 2023, Israeli forces killed 112 Palestinians in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem," the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said in a report.

OCHA noted that the figure is "more than twice the number of deaths (53) in the same period in 2022."The UN office said that the fatalities included five Palestinians who were killed in attacks by Israeli settlers in the West Bank.