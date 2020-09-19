UrduPoint.com
114 Migrants Rescued From Mediterranean: German NGO

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 19th September 2020 | 11:04 PM

German NGO Sea-Eye said Saturday it had rescued 114 migrants from two vessels stranded off the Libyan coast

Sea-Eye said its Alan-Kurdi rescue boat first picked up 90 people from an "overloaded rubber boat" before taking aboard a further 24 from a fishing boat.

Eight of those rescued were children and another eight were woman, one of whom was pregnant, according to the NGO.

"For fear of being picked up by Libyan militia these people did not put out a distress call, putting themselves at high risk," Sea-Eye president Gorden Isler said.

