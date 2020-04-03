114 Sailors on US Aircraft Carrier Test Positive for COVID-19, More Expected - Navy Chief

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2020) The US nuclear-powered aircraft carrier Theodore Roosevelt has 114 sailors who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and more cases are expected, Acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly said in a press briefing.

"We have about 114 sailors who have tested positive, I can tell you with great certainty there's going to be more, it will probably be in the hundreds," Modly told reporters on Thursday.

Modly said of all the sailors who have tested positive, none have had to be hospitalized. Infected sailors have only shown mild or moderate flu-like symptoms while some are showing no symptoms. He added that some sailors have already recovered.

Modly announced that he is removing from duty the Roosevelt's commanding officer after he publicly pleaded for help about the novel coronavirus outbreak aboard the ship. Modly said the leak about the outbreak created unnecessary panic.