UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

114 Sailors On US Aircraft Carrier Test Positive For COVID-19, More Expected - Navy Chief

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 03rd April 2020 | 03:00 AM

114 Sailors on US Aircraft Carrier Test Positive for COVID-19, More Expected - Navy Chief

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2020) The US nuclear-powered aircraft carrier Theodore Roosevelt has 114 sailors who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and more cases are expected, Acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly said in a press briefing.

"We have about 114 sailors who have tested positive, I can tell you with great certainty there's going to be more, it will probably be in the hundreds," Modly told reporters on Thursday.

Modly said of all the sailors who have tested positive, none have had to be hospitalized. Infected sailors have only shown mild or moderate flu-like symptoms while some are showing no symptoms. He added that some sailors have already recovered.

Modly announced that he is removing from duty the Roosevelt's commanding officer after he publicly pleaded for help about the novel coronavirus outbreak aboard the ship. Modly said the leak about the outbreak created unnecessary panic.

Related Topics

Theodore All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development harsh ..

48 minutes ago

Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City, Cleveland Clinic, T ..

48 minutes ago

Suspension of passenger, transit flights still in ..

2 hours ago

DHA extends validity of expired health cards

3 hours ago

Ministry of Health announces 210 new cases of COVI ..

3 hours ago

UAE renews entry suspension for foreign nationals ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.