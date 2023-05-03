UrduPoint.com

115 Perish As Flooding Hits Rwanda

Muhammad Irfan Published May 03, 2023 | 08:28 PM

115 perish as flooding hits Rwanda

At least 115 people have died as floods and mudslides swept through northern and western Rwanda after torrential rains, the state-run broadcaster said Wednesday, warning that the toll could rise

Kigali, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2023 ) :At least 115 people have died as floods and mudslides swept through northern and western Rwanda after torrential rains, the state-run broadcaster said Wednesday, warning that the toll could rise.

"The rain that fell last night caused disaster in the Northern and Western Provinces," the Rwanda Broadcasting Agency (RBA) said on its website.

"Currently, the provisional figures published by the administration of these provinces say that 115 people have been declared dead." Images on RBA's Twitter account showed houses engulfed in rivers of mud, roads cut off by landslides and flooded fields.

The broadcaster said the floodwaters were still rising, "causing a threat to more lives.

" Most of the deaths occurred in Western Province which borders Lake Kivu, it said, adding that the floodwaters had swept away homes and infrastructure and led to road closures.

"I was at home with my children but we escaped successfully before it collapsed," said Jane Munyemana, a resident in the town of Rubavu in Western Province.

"We plan to remove the floodwaters and sleep in it tonight but we are worried that it may rain again and destroy whatever is remaining," she told AFP.

Other parts of East Africa have been battered by rains and flooding, including Uganda where six people have been reported dead.

Related Topics

Africa Dead Twitter Road Died Rwanda Uganda May Rains

Recent Stories

MoI Under-secretary meets with Ambassador of Kyrgy ..

MoI Under-secretary meets with Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan

2 minutes ago
 ADAFSA showcases Abu Dhabi&#039;s animal wealth se ..

ADAFSA showcases Abu Dhabi&#039;s animal wealth sector development at Middle Eas ..

2 minutes ago
 AED 493.5 million worth of Amanat shares traded in ..

AED 493.5 million worth of Amanat shares traded in two major direct deals: DFM

17 minutes ago
 IIUI bids farewell to Dr Ayaz Afsar

IIUI bids farewell to Dr Ayaz Afsar

5 minutes ago
 Protesters Disrupt Blinken's Live Talk By Calling ..

Protesters Disrupt Blinken's Live Talk By Calling for Assange's Release

5 minutes ago
 MCCI welcomes restoration of Shalimar express with ..

MCCI welcomes restoration of Shalimar express with new coaches, low fares

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.