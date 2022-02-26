UrduPoint.com

115,000 Ukrainians Cross Border Into Poland: Official

Muhammad Irfan Published February 26, 2022 | 11:43 PM

115,000 Ukrainians cross border into Poland: official

Poland's Deputy Interior Minister Pawel Szefernaker Saturday said 115,000 people had crossed the border into Poland from Ukraine since Russia's invasion started this week

Warsaw, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2022 ) :Poland's Deputy Interior Minister Pawel Szefernaker Saturday said 115,000 people had crossed the border into Poland from Ukraine since Russia's invasion started this week.

Just four hours earlier he had put the number at 100,000 arrivals, showing just how quickly the refugees are flowing into their EU neighbour.

"At this moment, there are 115,000 people who have crossed the Ukrainian-Polish border since the war erupted" on Thursday, Szefernaker told reporters in the border village of Dorohusk, eastern Poland.

The head of the Polish border guard, Tomasz Praga, said nearly 50,000 people had crossed into Poland from Ukraine on Friday alone.

Poland, which was already home to an estimated 1.5 million Ukrainians before Russia's invasion and which has expressed steadfast support for Ukraine, has so far seen the bulk of those fleeing Ukraine cross into its territory.

"More than 150,000 Ukrainian refugees have now crossed into neighbouring countries, half of them to Poland, and many to Hungary, Moldova, Romania and beyond," UN refugee chief Filippo Grandi tweeted on Saturday.

Related Topics

United Nations Ukraine Russia Interior Minister Poland Romania Moldova Hungary Border From Refugee Million

Recent Stories

Character building as important as education: Farr ..

Character building as important as education: Farrukh Habib

40 seconds ago
 Russian army ordered to broaden Ukraine advance: m ..

Russian army ordered to broaden Ukraine advance: ministry

42 seconds ago
 Kyiv imposes blanket curfew until Monday: mayor's ..

Kyiv imposes blanket curfew until Monday: mayor's office

44 seconds ago
 Ghulamullah Chang elected as Sindh High Court Bar ..

Ghulamullah Chang elected as Sindh High Court Bar Association president

45 seconds ago
 France beat Scotland 36-17 in Six Nations to remai ..

France beat Scotland 36-17 in Six Nations to remain unbeaten

5 minutes ago
 Boat disappears off Malaysian island, 18 believed ..

Boat disappears off Malaysian island, 18 believed missing

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>