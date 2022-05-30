UrduPoint.com

117 Children Died In DPR During 8-Year Conflict In Donbas - Health Authorities

Umer Jamshaid Published May 30, 2022 | 06:20 AM

117 Children Died in DPR During 8-Year Conflict in Donbas - Health Authorities

MARIUPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2022) The eight years of conflict in Ukraine's southeast have left 117 children dead in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), head of the DPR Forensic Bureau Dmitry Kalashnikov told Sputnik.

"According to my information, 117 children died in the territory of the DPR and the Donetsk region over the past years, these are children under the age of 18. Out of the 117 children, 35 have died since February of this year," Kalashnikov said.

