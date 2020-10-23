UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

117 Dead, 21 Missing In Central Vietnam's Natural Disasters

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 23rd October 2020 | 01:52 PM

117 dead, 21 missing in central Vietnam's natural disasters

Floods, landslides and other natural disasters triggered by downpours have left 117 people dead and 21 others missing in Vietnam's central and central highlands regions since early October, the country's Central Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control said on Friday

HANOI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ) :Floods, landslides and other natural disasters triggered by downpours have left 117 people dead and 21 others missing in Vietnam's central and central highlands regions since early October, the country's Central Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control said on Friday.

The fatalities were up from 114 reported on Thursday. Quang Tri province reported the highest death toll of 50, followed by Thua Thien-Hue with 28 and Quang Binh with 11, according to the committee's latest report.

As of Thursday, floods had damaged over 37,500 houses, mainly in the localities of Quang Binh and Quang Tri, the committee said, adding that more than 746,900 cattle and poultry animals were killed or swept away in the disasters.

Several highways and local roads in Quang Binh and Quang Tri remained disrupted due to the disasters.

Further search and rescue as well as post-disaster recovery are underway.

The committee also urged authorities and individuals to prepare for the Storm Saudel, which may affect Vietnam's central region in the next few days.

Related Topics

Dead Storm Quang Tri Vietnam May October From

Recent Stories

DIG visits Cantt Police Station

3 minutes ago

CE to stop Bilawal campaign:PTI General Secretary ..

3 minutes ago

Ex-Uruguayan President Mujica Believes US Is Losin ..

3 minutes ago

US drone strike kills 17 in NW Syria

8 minutes ago

Nawaz to be brought back; imprisoned by January 15 ..

8 minutes ago

US gives full approval to antiviral remdesivir to ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.