118 SNA Martyred Fighting YPG In Syria Anti-terror Op

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Mon 28th October 2019 | 03:44 PM

SYRIA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2019 ) :At least 118 Syrian National Army (SNA) soldiers have been martyred in attacks by YPG/PKK terrorists since the launch of Turkey-led anti-terror operation in northern Syria earlier this month.

A total of 417 SNA soldiers have also been injured during the Operation Peace Spring, which was launched to eliminate YPG/PKK terrorists east of the Euphrates River.

After the operation was paused, SNA soldiers have been holding the front lines around northern Tal Abyad and Ras Al-Ayn districts of Syria and destroying handmade explosives recovered from the terrorists.

However, YPG/PKK terrorists have been frequently attacking and harassing the front lines, carrying out explosions in residential areas.

According to the SNA commanders in the field, the number of SNA martyrs has reached 118 and the number of wounded soldiers is 417.

"SNA has achieved a great success in clearing the terrorist group from settlements with a truly heroic fight," Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in a speech on Oct.

13.

Launched on Oct. 9, the anti-terror Operation Peace Spring aims to eliminate terrorist YPG/PKK elements from northern Syria east of the Euphrates River in order to secure Turkey's borders, aid in the safe return of Syrian refugees, and ensure Syria's territorial integrity.

On Oct. 22, Ankara and Moscow reached a deal under which YPG/PKK terrorists will pull back 30 kilometers (18.6 miles) south of Turkey's border with Syria within 150 hours, and security forces from Turkey and Russia will mount joint patrols there.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the European Union has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.

