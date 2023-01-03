UrduPoint.com

118th US Congress Takes Office With Divided Control Of Chambers, Unclear House Leadership

Muhammad Irfan Published January 03, 2023 | 10:35 PM

118th US Congress Takes Office With Divided Control of Chambers, Unclear House Leadership

Senate Democrats are expected to re-elect Chuck Schumer as majority leader as the 118th Congress is meeting on Tuesday, while it remains unclear whether Congressman Kevin McCarthy has enough support from his Republican colleagues to be elected as speaker of the House of Representatives

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd January, 2023) Senate Democrats are expected to re-elect Chuck Schumer as majority leader as the 118th Congress is meeting on Tuesday, while it remains unclear whether Congressman Kevin McCarthy has enough support from his Republican colleagues to be elected as speaker of the House of Representatives.

The new class of lawmakers will meet at the US Capitol for the first time on Tuesday, during which time they will be sworn in and select party leadership. Democrats retained control of the Senate and Republicans won a slim 222-212 majority in the House following midterm elections in November.

However, McCarthy's bid for speaker faces opposition from up to 20 Republican colleagues, the congressman said on Tuesday. At least 218 votes are needed to elect a speaker, meaning McCarthy can only afford to lose the support of four Republican congressmen.

The 118th Congress will hold office through the second half of President Joe Biden's term, setting the stage for the 2024 US presidential election. House Republicans have vowed to launch probes into matters including the Hunter Biden laptop story and the politicization of Federal agencies.

Related Topics

Election Senate November Democrats Congress From Slim Opposition

Recent Stories

ADNEC Group signs cooperation agreement with Emira ..

ADNEC Group signs cooperation agreement with Emirates Centre for Strategic Studi ..

12 minutes ago
 MD WASA expresses gratitude to govt functionaries ..

MD WASA expresses gratitude to govt functionaries for resolving salaries, pensio ..

2 minutes ago
 AJK govt bans corporal punishment in educational i ..

AJK govt bans corporal punishment in educational institutions, smoking at public ..

7 minutes ago
 FM Bilawal, FM Retno Marsudi exchange views on bil ..

FM Bilawal, FM Retno Marsudi exchange views on bilateral ties, global issues

7 minutes ago
 Mideast powers condemn Israel minister's visit to ..

Mideast powers condemn Israel minister's visit to Al-Aqsa Mosque compound

13 minutes ago
 Govt determined to revitalise national economy: Si ..

Govt determined to revitalise national economy: Sindh Local Government Minister, ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.