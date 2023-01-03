118th US Congress Takes Office With Divided Control of Chambers, Unclear House Leadership

Senate Democrats are expected to re-elect Chuck Schumer as majority leader as the 118th Congress is meeting on Tuesday, while it remains unclear whether Congressman Kevin McCarthy has enough support from his Republican colleagues to be elected as speaker of the House of Representatives

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd January, 2023) Senate Democrats are expected to re-elect Chuck Schumer as majority leader as the 118th Congress is meeting on Tuesday, while it remains unclear whether Congressman Kevin McCarthy has enough support from his Republican colleagues to be elected as speaker of the House of Representatives.

The new class of lawmakers will meet at the US Capitol for the first time on Tuesday, during which time they will be sworn in and select party leadership. Democrats retained control of the Senate and Republicans won a slim 222-212 majority in the House following midterm elections in November.

However, McCarthy's bid for speaker faces opposition from up to 20 Republican colleagues, the congressman said on Tuesday. At least 218 votes are needed to elect a speaker, meaning McCarthy can only afford to lose the support of four Republican congressmen.

The 118th Congress will hold office through the second half of President Joe Biden's term, setting the stage for the 2024 US presidential election. House Republicans have vowed to launch probes into matters including the Hunter Biden laptop story and the politicization of Federal agencies.