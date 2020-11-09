UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

119 Illegal Immigrants Rescued Off Libyan Coast: IOM

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 09th November 2020 | 01:08 PM

119 illegal immigrants rescued off Libyan coast: IOM

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) on Sunday said that 119 illegal immigrants, among them women and children, have been rescued off Libyan coast

TRIPOLI(APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2020 ) :The International Organization for Migration (IOM) on Sunday said that 119 illegal immigrants, among them women and children, have been rescued off Libyan coast.

"While IOM staff were at the disembarkation point to provide emergency assistance, we reiterate that Libya cannot be considered a safe port," the IOM tweeted later Sunday.

The IOM recently announced that more than 4,800 stranded migrants in Libya are registered with the Voluntary Humanitarian Return (VHR) program, which, run by the IOM, arranges the return of illegal immigrants stranded in Libya to their countries of origin.

Libya has become a preferred departure point for illegal immigrants who attempt to cross the Mediterranean towards European shores, due to the state of insecurity and chaos in the country following the 2011 ouster and killing of its leader Muammar Gaddafi.

Thousands of illegal immigrants, who were either rescued at sea or arrested by the Libyan authorities, are detained in the overcrowded reception centers in Libya, despite repeated international calls to close those centers.

Related Topics

Libya Women Sunday

Recent Stories

Moon Hopes to Build on Alliance With US, Progress ..

2 minutes ago

S. Korea reports 126 more COVID-19 cases, 27,553 i ..

2 minutes ago

Volvo auto parts suppliers to invest 5 bln yuan in ..

2 minutes ago

US Police Investigating After Black Male Shot Dead ..

2 minutes ago

Journalist Protection Bill 2020 finalized, says Sh ..

17 minutes ago

Germany reports 13,363 more COVID-19 cases

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.