11th Conference For Arab Tourism Security Officials To Convene Tomorrow In Tunisia

Faizan Hashmi Published July 02, 2024 | 08:55 PM

11th Conference for Arab Tourism Security Officials to Convene Tomorrow in Tunisia

The General Secretariat of the Arab Interior Ministers Council is hosting the 11th Arab Conference for Officials Responsible for Tourism Security in Tunis tomorrow

Tunis, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) The General Secretariat of the Arab Interior Ministers Council is hosting the 11th Arab Conference for Officials Responsible for Tourism Security in Tunis tomorrow.

Representatives from the Interior Ministries in Arab countries, the Arab League, the Naif Arab University for Security Sciences, and the General Secretariat of the Council of Arab Interior Ministers will attend the 11th conference.

A statement by the council's general secretariat, based in Tunis, explained that the conference will cover various topics, including member states' experiences in tourism security, the Arab Model Strategy in this field, and general safety procedures to protect tourist groups from natural disasters.

