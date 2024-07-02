11th Conference For Arab Tourism Security Officials To Convene Tomorrow In Tunisia
Faizan Hashmi Published July 02, 2024 | 08:55 PM
The General Secretariat of the Arab Interior Ministers Council is hosting the 11th Arab Conference for Officials Responsible for Tourism Security in Tunis tomorrow
Tunis, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) The General Secretariat of the Arab Interior Ministers Council is hosting the 11th Arab Conference for Officials Responsible for Tourism Security in Tunis tomorrow.
Representatives from the Interior Ministries in Arab countries, the Arab League, the Naif Arab University for Security Sciences, and the General Secretariat of the Council of Arab Interior Ministers will attend the 11th conference.
A statement by the council's general secretariat, based in Tunis, explained that the conference will cover various topics, including member states' experiences in tourism security, the Arab Model Strategy in this field, and general safety procedures to protect tourist groups from natural disasters.
Recent Stories
IFA destroys mint grown with wastewater in ICT
Ambassador of Japan lauds KPS over outstanding contributions to IT industry
Japan introduces 1st policy to promote AI use in defense sector
IG Sindh holds a video link meeting at DIG office
KU declares results of BA LLB (H), LLB Final Year Annual Examination 2022
SECP issues consultation paper on certifications of financial sector professiona ..
Justice Ejaz Swati takes oath as Acting Chief Justice
OGDCL collaborates with NCSW for women empowerment
Philippines says Manila, Beijing agree to 'de-escalate' South China Sea tensions
DMC among 36 paramedical staff suspended for absent from duties: Rind
Tajikistan Ambassador hosts KP Governor on exclusive tour of Sioma Resort
Sports journalists have great role in promotion of sports: CM Aide
More Stories From World
-
Japan introduces 1st policy to promote AI use in defense sector4 minutes ago
-
Philippines says Manila, Beijing agree to 'de-escalate' South China Sea tensions3 minutes ago
-
Nearly 100 killed in stampede at India religious gathering24 seconds ago
-
Archaeologists uncovering 5th-century church in southeastern Türkiye36 seconds ago
-
Turkish president receives Saudi defense minister in Ankara2 hours ago
-
"Moments We Shared" continues to lead Chinese mainland daily box office2 hours ago
-
Hydrovolt to open battery recycling facility in France2 hours ago
-
200 candidates quit French runoff, aiming to block far right: AFP tally2 hours ago
-
Hurricane Beryl pummels Caribbean, strengthens to Category 52 hours ago
-
Turkey detained hundreds after anti-Syrian riots2 hours ago
-
2023 cyclone Freddy longest on record at 36 days: UN2 hours ago
-
At least 27 killed in stampede at India religious gathering2 hours ago