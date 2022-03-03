UrduPoint.com

12 Big Cats Evacuated From Ukraine Arrive In Poland

Faizan Hashmi Published March 03, 2022 | 08:28 PM

12 big cats evacuated from Ukraine arrive in Poland

Six lions and six tigers from a shelter for abused animals near Kiev arrived in Poland on Thursday morning, a spokeswoman for Poznan Zoo which organised the evacuation told AFP

Rzeszw, Poland, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2022 ) :Six lions and six tigers from a shelter for abused animals near Kiev arrived in Poland on Thursday morning, a spokeswoman for Poznan Zoo which organised the evacuation told AFP.

The Ukrainian truck, which covered nearly 1,000 kilometres (over 600 miles) from Kiev to bypass the central region of Zhytomir which has been shelled by Russian forces, was also carrying two caracals and an African wild dog, Malgorzata Chodyla said.

The truck, which left on Tuesday, had to stop and stay parked all night when it came face to face with Russian tanks, she added.

At the border, the animals were transferred to a Polish lorry.

The undocumented animals were brought across the border legally thanks to a recent change in the international CITES (Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora) procedure and with the help of Poland's chief veterinary officer, Chodyla added.

Poznan Zoo director Ewa Zgrabczynska, who worked on the evacuation, is in contact with several Western organisations keen to take in the animals.

She has also launched a fundraising campaign.

Despite the war, Natalia Popova returned to the Ukrainian shelter to care for 70 other animals, according to Chodyla.

Two years ago, Zgrabczynska organised the rescue of nine tigers close to death after they were stranded in an Italian truck at the Polish-Belarusian border or their way to a zoo in Russia.

Related Topics

Russia Poznan Kiev Poland Border All From

Recent Stories

Georgia formally applies for EU membership: PM

Georgia formally applies for EU membership: PM

31 seconds ago
 Algeria journalist's jail sentence suspended on ap ..

Algeria journalist's jail sentence suspended on appeal

32 seconds ago
 UEFA chief blasts clubs still committed to Super L ..

UEFA chief blasts clubs still committed to Super League project

33 seconds ago
 Govt blocks all avenues leading towards misuse of ..

Govt blocks all avenues leading towards misuse of blasphemy law: Ashrafi

35 seconds ago
 PTI govt to extend more relief to masses by next g ..

PTI govt to extend more relief to masses by next general elections: Khusro

3 minutes ago
 Tree plantation started at prisons: DIG Jails

Tree plantation started at prisons: DIG Jails

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>