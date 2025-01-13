12 Bodies Found After Jade Mine Collapses In Northern Myanmar
Sumaira FH Published January 13, 2025 | 04:30 PM
YANGON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2025) Twelve bodies were recovered following the collapse of a jade mine in northern Myanmar's Kachin state, a police official said on Monday.
The fatal accident occurred at around 1:30 a.m.
on Monday in Sapaut village of Seikmu village tract in Hpakant township, Kachin state, he said.
As of Monday afternoon, 12 bodies have been recovered and over 50 houses were buried under the earth due to the accident, the police official said.
He said the exact number of casualties is still unknown.
Rescue efforts are currently underway, he added
