UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

12 Civilians Killed In Central Mali Attack

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 13th October 2020 | 11:01 PM

12 civilians killed in central Mali attack

Twelve civilians were killed in volatile central Mali on Tuesday morning in addition to 12 soldiers, who died in a twin attack that began overnight, police and humanitarian officials said

Bamako, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2020 ) :Twelve civilians were killed in volatile central Mali on Tuesday morning in addition to 12 soldiers, who died in a twin attack that began overnight, police and humanitarian officials said.

The group was travelling in a minibus following a military convoy sent to reinforce an army outpost which was attacked in the early hours of Tuesday, when it fell into an ambush, according to a police official.

The civilians were on their way to a weekly market in Bankass, a town in central Mali's Mopti region, when the attack occurred. The police official said that two women and a baby were among the civilian dead.

A humanitarian official working nearby confirmed the account.

Three Malian soldiers were killed in the convoy ambush, the army said, offering a provisional tally.

Nine soldiers were killed in the earlier outpost attack.

Mali has been struggling to contain a militant insurgency that first emerged in the north of the country in 2012, and which has since spread to the centre of the country and neighbouring Burkina Faso and Niger.

Thousands of soldiers and civilians have been killed in the fighting to date, and hundreds of thousands of people have been forced to flee their homes.

In Mali, the centre of the vast country has become the epicentre of the violence, with jihadist attacks and ethnic violence commonplace.

Anger at the brutal conflict contributed to protests against president Ibrahim Boubacar Keita this year, which culminated in his ouster in a military coup on August 18.

Related Topics

Dead Attack Army Police Died Mali Mopti Burkina Faso Niger August Women Market

Recent Stories

UAE Space Agency signs Artemis Accords to advance ..

19 minutes ago

Sharjah Economic Development Department passes IS ..

19 minutes ago

Luxurious, lusciously green living: Al Zahia break ..

19 minutes ago

Tunisia reinstates curfews as virus cases mount

2 minutes ago

Global oil demand to recover by 2022: Aramco

2 minutes ago

UK govt urged to lockdown after 'losing control' o ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.