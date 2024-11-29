12 Dead In Bus Mishap In India
Sumaira FH Published November 29, 2024 | 05:30 PM
NEW DELHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2024) At least 12 people died and over 20 were injured in a bus accident in India's southwestern state of Maharashtra on Friday, a local police officer said over the phone.
The accident occurred around noon in the state's Gondia district when the state government-run bus overturned while trying to avoid a collision with a motorbike.
As the driver swerved suddenly, the bus overturned, resulting in casualties. There were around 35 passengers on board of the bus.
The injured were admitted to a local hospital. Some of them were said to be in a serious condition.
