12 Dead In South African Flooding
Sumaira FH Published June 04, 2024 | 08:40 AM
Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2024) Twelve people have died in flooding caused by torrential rain on South Africa's eastern coast, local authorities said on Monday.
In Eastern Cape province, "the death toll is currently sitting at seven," a spokesperson from Nelson Mandela Bay municipality, at the heart of the floods, told AFP.
More than 2,000 people have been evacuated from Nelson Mandela Bay, notably from makeshift homes in the municipality's slums.
Local authorities launched an appeal for donations of clothing, food and blankets.
Near the port city of Durban in neighbouring KwaZulu-Natal province, "five people have sadly lost their lives in the eThekwini Metro, which has been hardest hit, and dozens of people are being treated for injuries in health care facilities", the provincial government said in a statement.
Provincial authorities declared a state of alert in KwaZulu-Natal.
Durban and its surrounding area was in 2022 the site of the worst flooding in South Africa's history, which provoked mudslides that killed more than 400 people and caused several millions of Dollars worth of damage.
Rescue services were deployed in both affected provinces on Monday night.
Images supplied by authorities show flattened homes, flooded roads and felled trees.
Some places suffered energy blackouts.
The national meteorological institute says South Africa is in the grip of a "cut off low" pressure system marked by heavy rains and a cold snap that can also bring hail, snow and strong winds.
Recent Stories
Constable suspended over bribe
Riaz Ahmad reelects President dist headmasters, principals association
PTI misused cipher for political gains, violated Official Secrets Act: Rana Ihsa ..
Idat case transferred to another court
PTI founder, Qureshi acquitted in long march vandalism cases
Youth drowns in swimming pool
Govt to make no compromise on national security : Barrister Aqeel
Governor takes notice of increasing street crimes, traffic issues
SSP gives appreciation certificates to cops for increasing conviction rate in cr ..
3 suspects arrests by Attock police
Russian teenager Andreeva into first Grand Slam quarter-final
Mehran, Kyungdong University signs training agreement
More Stories From World
-
Tokyo stocks open lower2 minutes ago
-
Stricken Djokovic stages French Open escape act, Medvedev out22 minutes ago
-
Climate change made historic Brazil floods twice as likely: scientists7 hours ago
-
Mbappe fulfils destiny with Real Madrid move7 hours ago
-
Nigel Farage: eighth time lucky for Brexit figurehead?7 hours ago
-
Brexit champion Farage announces UK election candidacy7 hours ago
-
Djokovic into French Open quarter-finals after five-set thriller7 hours ago
-
'Manterrupting': French PM under fire over surprise debate appearance8 hours ago
-
Seoul to fully suspend inter-Korean military deal over garbage balloons8 hours ago
-
'This is what we've been fighting for.' British veteran remembers D-Day8 hours ago
-
South Africa's Ramaphosa urges unity after historic ANC setback12 hours ago
-
Turkish FM visits China amid Palestinian-Israeli conflict12 hours ago