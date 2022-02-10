12 Injured As Drone Destroyed At Saudi Airport: Officials
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 10, 2022 | 05:27 PM
Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2022 ) :Twelve people were injured by falling debris after the Saudi military blew up a drone targeting an airport close to the Yemen border, officials said on Thursday.
"Saudi defence forces destroyed a drone launched towards Abha International Airport," the official Saudi Press Agency said in a tweet.