12 Injured As Drone Destroyed At Saudi Airport: Officials

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 10, 2022

12 injured as drone destroyed at Saudi airport: officials

Twelve people were injured by falling debris after the Saudi military blew up a drone targeting an airport close to the Yemen border, officials said on Thursday

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2022 ) :Twelve people were injured by falling debris after the Saudi military blew up a drone targeting an airport close to the Yemen border, officials said on Thursday.

"Saudi defence forces destroyed a drone launched towards Abha International Airport," the official Saudi Press Agency said in a tweet.

