12 Injured As Drone Destroyed At Saudi Airport: Officials

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 10, 2022 | 06:51 PM

12 injured as drone destroyed at Saudi airport: officials

Twelve people were injured by falling debris after the Saudi military blew up a drone targeting an airport close to the Yemen border, officials said on Thursday

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2022 ) :Twelve people were injured by falling debris after the Saudi military blew up a drone targeting an airport close to the Yemen border, officials said on Thursday.

Fragments fell on the airport after the attack on Abha International Airport, which has previously been targeted in similar attacks by Yemen's Huthi rebels.

"Saudi defence forces destroyed a drone launched towards Abha International Airport," the official Saudi Press Agency said in a tweet.

"We will take firm operational action to respond to the threat to civilian airports and travellers," it added.

The Huthis were not blamed for the attack and there was no immediate claim of responsibility from them.

The rebels, fighting a Saudi-led coalition since 2015, have frequently launched drone attacks at Saudi targets including airports and oil installations.

