12 injured in Kyiv explosions: mayor

Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2023) A Russian missile attack targeted the Ukrainian capital on Wednesday morning, with Kyiv's mayor reporting seven people injured in an "enemy attack".

An AFP journalist heard several explosions, with air raid sirens sounded soon after that.

"According to medics, seven people have already been injured as a result of the enemy attack on Kyiv. Five were hospitalised in the capital's medical institutions," Mayor Vitali Klitschko posted on social media.

He said a children's hospital was damaged in the attack.

It is the second attack on Kyiv in a week and came after a long period of calm in the Ukrainian capital after an attack on Sunday.

The Kyiv City Military Administration also reported that "as a result of the downing of enemy air targets, numerous falling debris was recorded in Dniprovsky and Desnyansky districts".

It said some residents were evacuated from a building in Dniprovsky district, where a fire was recorded.

Air defences downed a missile in Kyiv on September 21. The falling debris wounded seven people, including a child.