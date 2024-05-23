12 injured in traffic accident in Prague

PRAGUE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) Twelve people were injured in a traffic accident involving a bus and a truck in the Czech capital Prague on Thursday, Czech Television reported.

The accident happened at around 8:00 a.m. local time (0600 GMT).

tv Footage from the accident scene showed that the front end of the bus smashed into the lorry from behind.

"We are currently responding to a traffic accident at the intersection ... in Prague 4 (district)," Czech police said on X, formerly Twitter.

Prague's medical rescue services said all the 12 people had minor and non-life-threatening injuries. Eleven of them were taken to hospital and one was treated on the spot.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.