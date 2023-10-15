Open Menu

12 Killed After Speeding Mini-bus Crashes Into Container In India's Maharashtra

Umer Jamshaid Published October 15, 2023 | 12:40 PM

NEW DELHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2023) At least 12 people were killed and 23 others injured early Sunday after a mini-bus rammed into a container truck in the western Indian state of Maharashtra, police said.

The accident took place on the Samruddhi Expressway in Vaijapur area of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district, about 268 km east of Mumbai, the capital city of Maharashtra.

Reports said there were 35 passengers aboard the mini-bus at the time of the accident. According to police, the bodies have been removed from the spot. Police have registered a case and ordered an investigation into the accident.

