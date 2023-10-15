NEW DELHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2023) At least 12 people were killed and 23 others injured early Sunday after a mini-bus rammed into a container truck in the western Indian state of Maharashtra, police said.

The accident took place on the Samruddhi Expressway in Vaijapur area of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district, about 268 km east of Mumbai, the capital city of Maharashtra.

Reports said there were 35 passengers aboard the mini-bus at the time of the accident. According to police, the bodies have been removed from the spot. Police have registered a case and ordered an investigation into the accident.