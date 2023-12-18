Open Menu

12 Killed In Attack On Party In Mexico: Officials

Muhammad Irfan Published December 18, 2023 | 11:40 AM

12 killed in attack on party in Mexico: officials

Mexico City, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2023) At least 12 people were killed and another dozen were wounded in an attack early Sunday on a pre-Christmas party in central Mexico, authorities in the state of Guanajuato said.

The violence occurred in the town of Salvatierra, reportedly at a hacienda, or ranch, that can be rented out for festivities.

"So far 12 people are reported dead," the state's prosecutor's office said on X, the former Twitter.

Another 12 people who were wounded have been taken to hospital, according to authorities.

The Tierra Negra foundation, which promotes social projects in the area, said the victims were young people who were participating in "posadas," religious gatherings that celebrate aspects of the story of Christmas.

A person who was at the party but asked not to be identified for security reasons told AFP that some six people with long guns entered the venue and began circulating among the 100 or so young people gathered at the event.

"We realized they were not invited, and when they were asked who they were, they started shooting," he said.

