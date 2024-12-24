Open Menu

12 Killed In Blast At Turkey Explosives Plant

Muhammad Irfan Published December 24, 2024 | 01:00 PM

Istanbul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) A powerful blast on Tuesday ripped through an explosives plant in northwest Turkey killing 13 people and injuring four others, officials said.

Footage showed shards of glass and metal scattered outside the plant, where ambulances stood by.

"According to initial reports, 12 employees died and four were taken to hospital with injuries as a result of the explosion," local governor Ismail Ustaoglu said.

"I wish God's mercy upon our deceased citizens and a speedy recovery to our wounded," he added.

Officials said the wounded were not in a serious condition.

The blast took place at 8:25 am (0525 GMT) at a section of the plant which local officials said collapsed by the force of the explosion.

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said the cause was not immediately known and authorities ruled out sabotage.

"We are trying to find out what caused it," he said.

Prosecutors have launched a thorough investigation.

The plant, located in the north of Balikesir, makes munitions and explosives and flares for the domestic and international markets.

Turkey has become a major defence exporter, particularly for drones, with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan a major supporter of the industry.

