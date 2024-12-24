12 killed in blast at Turkey explosives plant

Istanbul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) A powerful blast on Tuesday ripped through an explosives plant in northwest Turkey killing 12 people and injuring three others, the local governor said.

"According to preliminary information, 12 people died in the explosion" in the Karesi district of Balikesir, Ismail Ustaoglu told the private NTV broadcaster.

Footage showed shards of glass and metal scattered outside the plant.

The blast took place at 8:25 am (0525 GMT) at a section of the plant, the governor said, adding that that part of the building collapsed.

Prosecutors have launched an investigation.