12 Killed In Mexico Bus Crash

Muhammad Irfan 37 seconds ago Wed 16th June 2021 | 12:36 PM

12 killed in Mexico bus crash

At least 12 people were killed and 13 others injured when a passenger bus overturned on Tuesday on a highway in Mexico's northeast state of Tamaulipas, state authorities told Xinhua

MEXICO CITY, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2021 ) :At least 12 people were killed and 13 others injured when a passenger bus overturned on Tuesday on a highway in Mexico's northeast state of Tamaulipas, state authorities told Xinhua.

Pedro Beltran, coordinator of Civil Protection in the border city of Reynosa, said in an interview that nine of the victims died instantly, including the driver, and "three other people lost their lives while being treated at the hospital." According to a report from the National Guard, the bus crashed around 4:00 a.m. local time (0900 GMT) at a curve on the road known as "El Caracol," or "The Snail," which connects the cities of Reynosa and Monterrey.

The bus departed from the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS) in Matamoros, the second largest city in Tamaulipas, on its way to Monterrey, in the state of Nuevo Leon.

According to local media, the passengers were beneficiaries of the IMSS who were being taken to Monterrey to receive specialized care.

Rescue workers from Civil Protection and the Fire Department arrived at the scene to recover the bodies of the victims and take to hospital the injured, at least 10 of them in serious condition, Beltran said.

