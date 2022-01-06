UrduPoint.com

12 Security Officers Dead, 353 Wounded In Kazakh Unrest: Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published January 06, 2022 | 02:25 PM

Twelve security officers have been killed and 353 wounded in ongoing unrest in Kazakhstan, media reports said Thursday

Moscow, Jan 6 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2022 ) :Twelve security officers have been killed and 353 wounded in ongoing unrest in Kazakhstan, media reports said Thursday.

Kazakhstan's Khabar 24 news channel reported the toll as of midday, saying that the body of one of the dead security officers was found with its head cut off, Russian news agencies Interfax and RIA Novosti reported.

More Stories From World

