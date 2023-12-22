Open Menu

12 Wounded In Drone Attack On Ukraine's Occupied Donetsk

Sumaira FH Published December 22, 2023 | 11:16 PM

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2023) Twelve people were wounded Friday in a Ukrainian drone attack in the eastern Donetsk region partially controlled by Russian forces or their proxies since 2014, regional authorities said.

"A shell dropped by a drone in the Kirov district wounded 12 people today," Denis Pushilin, the head of the Moscow-appointed administration said on Telegram.

Those injured included rescue workers and municipal service officials, he added.

The Donetsk region and its main city, which goes by the same name, have been regularly bombarded by Ukrainian forces.

