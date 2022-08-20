UrduPoint.com

12 Wounded In Russia Strikes On South Ukraine: Prosecutor

Faizan Hashmi Published August 20, 2022 | 10:31 PM

Twelve Ukrainians, including three children, were wounded Saturday after Russian forces attacked an apartment block and several houses in the city of Voznesensk, near a key nuclear plant, prosecutors said

Kyiv, Ukraine, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2022 ) :Twelve Ukrainians, including three children, were wounded Saturday after Russian forces attacked an apartment block and several houses in the city of Voznesensk, near a key nuclear plant, prosecutors said.

"According to preliminary information, 12 people including three children were injured. Two children are in a serious condition," the prosecutor's office said on Telegram.

Regional governor Vitaly Kim had earlier said on Telegram that nine people were injured, including four children aged between three and 17, and were "all in serious condition".

Voznesensk is located about 20 kilometres (12 miles) from the nuclear plant at Pivdennoukrainsk, Ukraine's second largest, and 70 kilometres from Mykolaiv, the regional capital.

The Ukrainian army meanwhile reported Russian attacks in the eastern Donetsk region -- which has been partially controlled by Russian proxies since 2014 -- saying "fighting is continuing".

