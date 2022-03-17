UrduPoint.com

120,000 Km Of Roads Opened In Tibet In 2021

Muhammad Irfan Published March 17, 2022 | 02:41 PM

In 2021, roads with a total length of over 120,000 km opened to traffic in southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, local authorities said Thursday

In Tibet, five townships and 67 administrative villages gained access to hard roads in 2021.

In Tibet, five townships and 67 administrative villages gained access to hard roads in 2021. This made hard roads reach to 94.

55 percent of the region's total townships and 77.94 percent of the total administrative villages by the end of the year, according to the regional transport department.

Tibet completed investment worth 20.1 billion Yuan (about 3.2 billion U.S. Dollars) in fixed assets for road transport, said Xu Wenqiang, head of the department.

The department aims to complete investment in transport worth over 21.6 billion yuan in 2022.

