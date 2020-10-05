124 detainees, prisoners infected with COVID-19 in Indonesia

A total of 124 detainees and prisoners in Indonesia have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Directorate General of Corrections Indonesia of the Ministry of Law and Human Rights on Monday

JAKARTA (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2020 ) :A total of 124 detainees and prisoners in Indonesia have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Directorate General of Corrections Indonesia of the Ministry of Law and Human Rights on Monday.

Rika Aprianti, the directorate's head of public relations, said that the detainees and prisoners got infected by correctional officers.

"Those who were confirmed positive for COVID-19 were isolated and taken to referral hospitals," Aprianti said.

The number of prisoners and detainees in Indonesia has exceeded the capacity of the prisons, the official added.

According to the directorate at its website, the eight detention centers and prisons located in Jakarta, with a total capacity of 5,791 people, currently host 14,776 inmates.