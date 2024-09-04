Open Menu

124 Killed By Traffic Accidents In Vietnam In Four-day Holiday

124 killed by traffic accidents in Vietnam in four-day holiday

HANOI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2024) A total of 257 traffic accidents were reported in Vietnam during the National Day holiday from Aug. 31 to Sept. 3, killing 124 people and injuring 193 others, according to the country's National Traffic Safety Committee.

The number of accidents and fatalities declined by 9.

82 percent and 22.50 percent, respectively, compared to last year's holiday, while the number of injuries increased by 2.66 percent.

Most of the accidents happened on roads, killing 123 people.

Police nationwide imposed sanctions on 60,371 violations during the cited period, an increase of 25,894 cases compared to the same period last year, said the committee.

