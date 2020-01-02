UrduPoint.com
124 Refugees Evacuated From Libya To Niger

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 02nd January 2020 | 12:45 PM

TRIPOLI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2020 ) :The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) has said that it has evacuated 124 refugees from Libya to Niger.

"We wish them a better year ahead and we will endeavour to help the most vulnerable refugees to safety out of Libya in the coming months," the UNHCR said.

Thousands of illegal immigrants, mostly Africans, chose to cross the Mediterranean from Libya towards Europe due to the chaos in the North African nation since 2011.

According to the UNHCR, there are nearly 4,200 people held in detention centers in Libya currently.

The UNHCR has repeatedly called for closure of the detention centers of illegal immigrants in Libya.

