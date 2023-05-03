UrduPoint.com

127 Perish As Flooding Hits Rwanda

Muhammad Irfan Published May 03, 2023 | 10:13 PM

127 perish as flooding hits Rwanda

At least 127 people have died as floods and landslides engulfed several parts of Rwanda after torrential rains, destroying homes and cutting off roads, the presidency said Wednesday

Kigali, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2023 ) :At least 127 people have died as floods and landslides engulfed several parts of Rwanda after torrential rains, destroying homes and cutting off roads, the presidency said Wednesday.

Images posted online by the state broadcaster showed rivers of mud sweeping through the streets as residents scrambled for safety.

"Rescue interventions are ongoing in the most affected districts... in order to secure endangered citizens," the office of President Paul Kagame said in a statement.

"My deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims of the landslides and floods that occurred last night in the Western, Northern and Southern Provinces," Kagame said in a separate statement on Twitter.

"We are doing everything within our means to address this difficult situation. I am personally following up the response closely.

" Earlier, the state-run Rwanda Broadcasting Agency (RBA) said 115 people had died in the Western and Northern Provinces and warned that the floodwaters were still rising "causing a threat to more lives".

Most of the deaths occurred in Western Province which borders Lake Kivu, it said, adding that homes and infrastructure had been swept away and roads closed.

"I was at home with my children but we escaped successfully before it collapsed," said Jane Munyemana, a resident in the town of Rubavu in Western Province.

"We plan to remove the floodwaters and sleep in it tonight but we are worried that it may rain again and destroy whatever is remaining," she told AFP.

Other parts of East Africa have been battered by rains and flooding, including Uganda where six people have been reported dead.

Related Topics

Africa Dead Twitter Died Rwanda Uganda May Rains

Recent Stories

Bilawal to lead Pakistani delegation to SCO meetin ..

Bilawal to lead Pakistani delegation to SCO meeting in India tomorrow

7 minutes ago
 RFK Jr. Says Zelenskyy Could Have Avoided Conflict ..

RFK Jr. Says Zelenskyy Could Have Avoided Conflict With Russia by Saying 'No' to ..

8 minutes ago
 Authorities take measures to prevent jaundice in c ..

Authorities take measures to prevent jaundice in city

8 minutes ago
 Fake allotment of plots: Court dismisses post-arre ..

Fake allotment of plots: Court dismisses post-arrest bail of LDA director, two o ..

8 minutes ago
 District admin kicks off educational activities in ..

District admin kicks off educational activities in DPS in Attock

8 minutes ago
 KFM urges UN to immediately move to prevent holdin ..

KFM urges UN to immediately move to prevent holding of India-sponsored G-20 moot ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.