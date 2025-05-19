1276 Nationals Apply For Dubai Customs’ Training And Scholarship Programs
Umer Jamshaid Published May 19, 2025 | 04:13 PM
Strong turnout at National Service Career Fair 2025 highlights interest in customs, trade, and logistics career pathways
Dubai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) Dubai Customs concluded its active participation in the 2025 National Service Career Fair, held at the Dubai Exhibition Centre in Expo City Dubai from 12 to 14 May. The department’s stand attracted significant interest, receiving 1,529 visitors, and 1,276 UAE nationals applied for the training programs and scholarships offered by Dubai Customs during the event.
Dubai Customs participated with the aim of attracting national talent and introducing them to its flagship training program, "Masar 33," which includes three key initiatives designed to empower youth and provide promising career paths.
The program includes academic scholarships, offering opportunities to enroll in specialized university programs in trade, customs, and logistics, as well as a master’s program in digital trade and supply chain management, which currently has 14 enrolled students.
In addition, the professional customs inspector training program was launched to strengthen the capabilities of high school graduates through a seven-month intensive training course aimed at preparing them to join the customs inspection workforce.
To date, the program has attracted 84 Emiratis.
Dubai Customs also launched a logistics sector training program through the Dubai Logistics Academy, aimed at equipping Emirati talent with the skills needed to work in logistics services companies, thereby enhancing their career prospects and expanding their professional horizons.
At the close of the fair, Khamis Al Muhairi, Acting Director of the Human Resources Department at Dubai Customs, highlighted the strong interest from young Emiratis in the training programs. He affirmed that the Dubai Logistics Academy plays a vital role in opening new pathways for nationals to work in trade, logistics, and security sectors, with a focus on attracting outstanding national talent. This, in turn, strengthens their role in sustainable development and supports Dubai Customs' strategic goals in alignment with the country’s vision to empower youth and boost their contribution to national progress.
Recent Stories
1276 nationals apply for Dubai Customs’ training and scholarship programs
Charging in 1 Hour, Usage for 2 Days: realme C71 Revolutionises Battery Standard ..
George Washington University student accuses administration of funding Gaza geno ..
Asia Cup 2025 in doubt as India refuses to play over Pakistan’s leadership of ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 May 2025
PSL X: Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi to lock horns today
PSL 2025 Match 29 Peshawar Zalmi vs. Lahore Qalandars Live Score, History, Who W ..
PSL X: Quetta Gladiators beat Multan Sultans by two wickets
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 May 2025
Pakistan PM thanks UAE President Sheikh Mohamed for helping defuse tensions with ..
More Stories From World
-
1276 nationals apply for Dubai Customs’ training and scholarship programs2 minutes ago
-
Ishaq Dar's visit reflects Islamabad's importance attached to developing China-Pakistan relations: C ..36 minutes ago
-
'Youm-e-Tashakur' is symbol of national pride, unity & dignity: Ambassador Sheikh2 hours ago
-
George Washington University student accuses administration of funding Gaza genocide3 hours ago
-
Three medals for Belarus at WT President’s Cup in Bulgaria3 hours ago
-
Japan to launch prescreening of visa-free travelers in FY 20283 hours ago
-
Xi stresses high-quality compilation of 15th Five-Year Plan4 hours ago
-
Sharjah crowned champions of AFC Champions League 24 hours ago
-
Romania Presidential Election 2025/Ilie Bolojan: Romania has chosen, congratulations, Nicusor Dan!4 hours ago
-
Former US President Joe Biden diagnosed with 'aggressive form' of prostate cancer4 hours ago
-
Chairmen of parliaments of CSTO PA member states visit Ala-Archa natural park5 hours ago
-
Astana hosts Night of Museums7 hours ago