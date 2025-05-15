BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2025) The 12th China International Exhibition on Police Equipment is held in Beijing from Wednesday to Saturday, featuring cutting-edge technologies and advanced equipment in fields such as next-generation information technology, artificial intelligence, and new materials.

Hosted by the Ministry of Public Security, this year's exhibition has attracted participation of domestic enterprises and 30 overseas enterprises from 11 countries, including the United States and Canada.