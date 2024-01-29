12th edition of Jeddah int’l travel,tourism exhibition commences

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

JEDDAH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2024) The 12th edition of the Jeddah International Travel and Tourism Exhibition (JTTX) began on Sunday in Jeddah and will last three days. Over 200 local and international entities, representing various sectors such as travel, tourism, airlines, hotels, and resorts, are participating in the event at the Jeddah Superdome.

The exhibition aims to be a regional and international platform for the travel and tourism market, facilitating collaborations, discussions on enhancing domestic and international tourism, and connecting foreign tourism businesses with countries involved in new tourism investment projects.

This aligns with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030, focusing on diversifying national income resources through tourism and contributing to the support of both domestic and international tourism.

Launching the JTTX presents an opportunity for exhibitors to sustain existing partnerships, forge new collaborations, and attract potential customers by leveraging diverse professional marketing tools.

It also stands out for its ability to discern the needs and objectives of the Saudi market, establish new partnerships, create a customer database in the travel market, and engage with senior executives and influential decision-makers in the field.

Additionally, the exhibition promotes direct communication with customers, while also fostering the activities of companies and institutions in the travel and tourism industry, further elevating the Kingdom's position as a global tourist destination.