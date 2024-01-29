12th Edition Of Jeddah Int’l Travel,tourism Exhibition Commences
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 29, 2024 | 01:10 PM
JEDDAH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2024) The 12th edition of the Jeddah International Travel and Tourism Exhibition (JTTX) began on Sunday in Jeddah and will last three days. Over 200 local and international entities, representing various sectors such as travel, tourism, airlines, hotels, and resorts, are participating in the event at the Jeddah Superdome.
The exhibition aims to be a regional and international platform for the travel and tourism market, facilitating collaborations, discussions on enhancing domestic and international tourism, and connecting foreign tourism businesses with countries involved in new tourism investment projects.
This aligns with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030, focusing on diversifying national income resources through tourism and contributing to the support of both domestic and international tourism.
Launching the JTTX presents an opportunity for exhibitors to sustain existing partnerships, forge new collaborations, and attract potential customers by leveraging diverse professional marketing tools.
It also stands out for its ability to discern the needs and objectives of the Saudi market, establish new partnerships, create a customer database in the travel market, and engage with senior executives and influential decision-makers in the field.
Additionally, the exhibition promotes direct communication with customers, while also fostering the activities of companies and institutions in the travel and tourism industry, further elevating the Kingdom's position as a global tourist destination.
Recent Stories
SC bench hearing civilians’ trial in military courts’ case dissolved
Sanam Javed re-arrested in another case after bail from ATC
Iranian FM arrives in Islamabad on visit to Pakistan
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 January 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 January 2024
France's Allegre claims first World Cup win in super-G
IGP inaugurates solitaire lodges in Elite Training School
JI to organise major election rally in Karachi on Jan 28
132 Traffic Police wardens promoted
Ali Mardan Domki congratulates newly elected BUJ office bearers
More Stories From World
-
Martinez strikes again as Inter reclaim top spot from Juve4 minutes ago
-
Chiefs back in Super Bowl after Ravens flop14 minutes ago
-
San Francisco comeback stuns Lions as Niners reach Super Bowl24 minutes ago
-
Fuellkrug hat-trick sends Dortmund past Bochum and into top four34 minutes ago
-
China's interbank treasury bond index opens lower Monday34 minutes ago
-
China's benchmark interbank gold prices mixed Monday34 minutes ago
-
Chinese yuan weakens to 7.1097 against USD Monday44 minutes ago
-
Small plane crash kills 5 in southeast Brazil44 minutes ago
-
Chinese shares open higher Monday44 minutes ago
-
China issues plan for eliminating leprosy44 minutes ago
-
China's Hainan to promote cultural, tourism cooperation with France44 minutes ago
-
China appreciates Thailand's upholding of one-China principle: Wang Yi44 minutes ago